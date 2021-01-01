Some brim with Badger spirit, some spring from artists’ gifted hands, while others stem from scientific research and discovery. All are uniquely UW–Madison.
For more information, contact Doug DeRosa.
Some brim with Badger spirit, some spring from artists’ gifted hands, while others stem from scientific research and discovery. All are uniquely UW–Madison.
For more information, contact Doug DeRosa.
Take your wardrobe in a cool new direction with a super-soft IceCube T-shirt—featuring an outline of Antarctica, home to the world’s biggest and strangest telescope—the IceCube Neutrino Observatory!
Reel in a trophy gift this holiday season. A sampling of native and nonnative fish swimming the Great Lakes — in poster form — can be yours for only $2.48.
Missing the Terrace and all the joy it brought you last summer? No worries — we’ve rounded up our favorite Terrace collectibles to offer you that Terrace feeling any time of year! Our gift boxes offer a variety of items: mini Terrace table & chair sets, insulated water bottles, Rathskeller beer steins and other fun Terrace keepsakes and collectibles. Three different selections to choose from.
The perfect gift for the animal lovers in your life! The 2021 Holiday Cards, “Eyes of Light” and “Snow Curious” by Wisconsin artist and SVM faculty member Dörte Döpfer, delight while supporting the school, its teaching hospital, and its students.
The popular 2022 International Calendar is an All Kids version, highlighting children from Peace Corps countries around the world. In addition to being a celebration of cultures, all profits from calendar sales fund development projects worldwide. Order at www.rpcvcalendar.org.
Stories of Food, Farms, and People
Farm-to-table’s roots among the farmers and chefs of south-central Wisconsin are deep, vibrant, and resilient. Lindsay Christians’s in-depth look at nine creative, intense, and dedicated chefs captures the reason why Madison’s food culture remains a gem in America’s Upper Midwest. This beautifully illustrated book will leave you salivating.
Developed by a UW–Madison design studies professor, Hello Loom is a portable, hand-held loom perfect for the on-the-go creative in your life. Loved by beginners and experienced weavers alike. Discounts available for educators.
Third-party certified CBD oil produced from organic hemp flowers grown on UW staffer Kattia Jiménez’s farm in Mount Horeb. Jiménez participated in Discovery to Product’s Innovation to Market program.
Peruse our store featuring Wisconsin-specific publications on topics ranging from gardening to estate planning, from nutrition and food preservation to birding, farming, and more!
Half-pound pieces of Marble Colby Jack, White Aged Cheddar, Brick, Wisconsin-Style Dill Havarti, Baby Swiss, and Jalapeño Cheddar from the Babcock Dairy Store.
One-pound pieces of Marble Colby Jack, Holland-Style Gouda, White Aged Cheddar, and Brick cheese from the Babcock Dairy Store.
University Housing Dining’s chefs & bakers are creating delicious food for your friends and family for your holiday celebrations. Orders close on Dec. 22 at noon.
Create memories this holiday season with Wisconsin Men’s Hockey tickets. Secure your spot at the Kohl Center today with the perfect gift for any Badger fan in your life!
Create memories this holiday season when you secure your spot at the Kohl Center today! This is the perfect gift for any Badger fan in your life!
Stay warm indoors and show off your CoE pride with this cozy College of Engineering crest pullover sweatshirt. Get it for your favorite Engineering grad, or yourself!
Bucky’s Varsity Meats, the new campus butcher shop, is now fully open and in full swing to rock your holiday gatherings. This year we continue to offer exquisite prime ribs, beef tenderloins, lobster tails, shrimp, and more — all cut to order and hand-tied by UW–Madison students & staff.
The UW Alumni Store has everything you need for everyone on your holiday list. With The Red Shirt and other red-and-white gifts, this online shop makes gift-giving a breeze. A spirited season of celebration for alumni and friends starts here.
Elevate the arts in your life! Here’s to 2022, and to more opportunities to enjoy live shows. Surprise them with a tickets to a Wisconsin Union Theater event and you’ll be sure to warm up their social life (and heart) this winter!