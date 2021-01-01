Terrace Gift Boxes from the Union

Missing the Terrace and all the joy it brought you last summer? No worries — we’ve rounded up our favorite Terrace collectibles to offer you that Terrace feeling any time of year! Our gift boxes offer a variety of items: mini Terrace table & chair sets, insulated water bottles, Rathskeller beer steins and other fun Terrace keepsakes and collectibles. Three different selections to choose from.

Learn more